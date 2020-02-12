Tulsa School Board Seats Go to Runoff; Other Election Results

Two Tulsa School Board seats up for grabs in elections Tuesday will go to a runoff in April.

In District 5, teacher-turned-insurance agent John Croisant garnered 43.8% of the vote and will face former Republican state House candidate Shane Saunders, who got 26% of the vote.

District 5 incumbent Brian Hosmer chose not to run again.

In District 6, Jerry Griffin edged out 24-year school board incumbent Ruth Ann Fate by 42 votes. Both move on to the April runoff election, getting 36.7% and 32.8% of the vote. Third-place candidate Stephen Remington trailed Fate by just 24 votes.

Jenks voters overwhelmingly approved two bond measures totaling $12.5 million. The bonds will pay for an addition at the freshman academy and new buses, textbooks and technology.

Owasso voters easily passed two bond propositions totaling nearly $11.4 million. Those funds will go toward new buses; district-wide building repairs; and buying textbooks, technology, and fine arts and athletic equipment. They also re-elected current School Board President Frosty Turpen.

In Bixby, voters chose Tristy Fryer to replace Lisa Kramer on the school board.