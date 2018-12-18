Tulsa School Board Vacancy as Decker Prepares to Resign

Board of Education Vice President Cindy Decker announced her intention to resign her position as District 5 Board member in early 2019. Pending the Board’s formal acceptance of Vice President Decker’s resignation and following the guidelines set forth in Board Policy 1102, the Board would consider appointment of a qualified resident from District 5 who would serve the remainder of the term which runs through 2020.

Board member Shawna Keller shared an overview of the District 5 Board application process which will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The application is available online at www.tulsaschools.org/district5. Interested candidates can also request an application via email to Cindy Hutchings at hutchci@tulsaschools.org or pick up a paper application between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Education Service Center at 3027 S. New Haven Ave. Applications must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

Qualified applicants must meet the following requirements: