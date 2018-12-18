Tulsa School Board Vacancy as Decker Prepares to Resign

Board of Education Vice President Cindy Decker announced her intention to resign her position as District 5 Board member in early 2019. Pending the Board’s formal acceptance of Vice President Decker’s resignation and following the guidelines set forth in Board Policy 1102, the Board would consider appointment of a qualified resident from District 5 who would serve the remainder of the term which runs through 2020.
Board member Shawna Keller shared an overview of the District 5 Board application process which will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018. The application is available online at www.tulsaschools.org/district5. Interested candidates can also request an application via email to Cindy Hutchings at hutchci@tulsaschools.org or pick up a paper application between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the Education Service Center at 3027 S. New Haven Ave. Applications must be submitted no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.
Qualified applicants must meet the following requirements:
- Applicant must be a registered voter with the Tulsa County Election Board residing within the geographical boundaries of District Five for at least six months prior to the date of their application for appointment.
- Applicant must hold a minimum of a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency.
- Applicant cannot be employed by Tulsa Public Schools or related within the second degree to any district employee or member of the Board.