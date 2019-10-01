Tulsa Sheriff to Enforce Topless Laws

After reading the opinion of Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Tulsa Sheriff’s office has a change of position. The department will again enforce laws that prevent women from going topless in public.

The U.S. 10th Circuit Court, which includes Oklahoma, ruled an ordinance barring women from going topless was null and void. However, Hunter says it has no effect on Oklahoma laws.

Sheriff Vic Regalado released the following statement:

“When laws are made with little regard to how it will affect the day to day operations of law enforcement, it is imperative that we analyze and discuss how we will interpret and apply these often ambiguous legal decisions.

Upon further review of the 10th circuit decision and analysis of the decisions made by other circuit courts in regards to public nudity, as well as at the direction of AG Mike Hunter, who is the top law enforcement official for the state of Oklahoma, we will continue to enforce state law.”