Tulsa Torpedoed By Navy

The Navy option attack was in high gear on Saturday night as the Midshipmen handed Tulsa a 45-17 loss in front of 17,951 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Navy improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference, while Tulsa fell to 2-4 and 0-2 in league play.

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry rushed for 218 of the Midshipmen’s 423 total yards, while the Hurricane totaled 323 yards of total offense. Tulsa’s Zach Smith threw for 254 yards and one touchdown, while Shamari Brooks led the ground game with 55 yards on 12 carries.

Trailing 28-3 at intermission, the Hurricane showed a sense of urgency at the start of the second half. Tulsa took the opening third quarter kickoff 75 yards in 9 plays, using just 2:42 on the clock to score its first TD of the game. The score came at the 12:18 mark of the third quarter on a one-yard Corey Taylor run, as Tulsa rushed for 50 of those yards on the drive.

Tulsa’s defense held Navy scoreless in the third quarter, but the Midshipmen scored its first second-half touchdown at the 12:54 mark on Perry’s third score of the game.

Tulsa mounted another scoring drive in the 4th period, going 98 yards in 12 plays, as Zach Smith found TK Wilkerson for the final 12 yards to make the score 35-17. The scoring play was Wilkerson’s third TD of the season, but was his first TD catch on his first career reception.

Navy added a field goal and another touchdown to for the final 28-point margin.

At the start of the contest, Tulsa’s special teams made a big play on the opening kickoff as Bryson Powers forced a fumble and Robert Revels III recovered at the Navy 18-yard line, but the Hurricane failed to convert on three downs.

The defense forced a 3-and-out on Navy’s next possession, and in 11 plays, Tulsa went 36 yards and got a season-long 41-yard field goal by Jacob Rainey for a 3-0 lead.

Tulsa appeared to had taken a 9-0 lead but a 98-yard touchdown reception for a TD, Smith to Sam Crawford, was negated as Crawford was ruled that he stepped out-of-bounds before the catch and was charged with illegal touching, thus bringing the ball back to the Tulsa 2-yard line.

The drive ended going for -4 yards after the negated touchdown. Navy took possession at the Tulsa 48-yard line for a short field and 5 plays later Perry raced in from 29 yards out for a 7-3 Navy lead with 0:09 left in the first quarter.

The Midshipmen took a 14-3 lead at the 9:06 mark of the second period, capping a 77-yard, 10-play drive in 4:37, as CJ Williams took the pitch and ran in from 6 yards.

On their next possession, Navy went 58 yards in 3 plays to take a 21-3 lead as Nelson Smith rushed 6 yards for a TD. The scoring drive was set-up by a 47-yard Perry rush to the Tulsa 11-yard line.

Perry added a 35-yard touchdown run for a 28-3 lead with just over 2 minutes remaining in the first half.

In the first 30 minutes, Navy had a 279 to 99-yard advantage for total yards, gaining 253 yards on the ground on 32 carries, includiung169 yards and 2 TDs by Perry.

Tulsa will be back in action next Saturday at Cincinnati as the Hurricane takes on the Bearcats in league play. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 pm (CT) and will be aired on ESPNU.