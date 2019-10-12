Tulsa Transit To Cut Turley Service

Starting in late November, Tulsa Transit will be rolling out the Peoria Aero. When this line begins, there will no longer be service north of 54th Street N. Tulsa Transit says it is working on solutions to offer service to this area of Turley.

The meeting is Monday night at the Health Department at 56th Street North and MLK. It begins at six.

The community, especially those who will be affected by this change, to join Tulsa Transit for a public meeting on Monday. The Service says it will share possible solutions and hear feedback on how Tulsa Transit can better serve the community.

If community members are not able to attend on Monday, we have several ways their ideas can still be heard: