Tulsa Transit Launching Gathering Place Shuttle From Downtown

Tulsa Transit plans to start running a shuttle from downtown to the Gathering Place.

Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck said the main goal is alleviating a shortage of parking spots at the park.

"So, we hope people choose to park and ride to get to the park, and also, if they’re going to be downtown anyway, maybe take in some dinner or a show," Rieck said.

Specially wrapped shuttles are set to start running Feb. 28, with service every 15 minutes. Hours will vary throughout the year.

"It’ll operate seasonal service. In the summer, more days, more hours. In the winter, fewer days, fewer hours," Rieck said.

Tulsa Transit agreed to a $222,000 contract with an operator for the shuttle through June 2021.