Tulsa Transit to Roll Out Rideshare Subsidy Program to Cover Service Gaps

If your bus doesn’t quite get you to where you need to go, Tulsa Transit is working on a solution.

They plan to roll out a program sometime in the spring or summer called Hopstop that subsidizes Lyft rides to and from bus stops. Hopstop will start with a pilot program running from an Aero stop to Philbrook.

"We hope that if it’s successful in the pilot program, we can expand it all over the city, locations where our buses may not be feasible and you need to go that extra mile or two. We can provide this type of service that closes the gap between our service and your preferred destination," said Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck.

Rieck said Tulsa Transit and its board are discussing whether to cover a set dollar amount or a fixed rate of a fare.

"So, it may be the first $5 we do, but we’re still trying to work that out. Other communities have done something similar," Rieck said.