Tulsa Transit Saw Sharp Drop In Ridership In Fiscal Year 2021, Even As Pandemic Briefly Waned

Credit Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit is trying to sort out how much of a steep decline in ridership the past fiscal year is due to COVID-19.

According to a survey, 40% of bus riders said their travel needs changed during the pandemic, but 70% expected to be back to their normal routines in a year. That's not bearing out in monthly ridership numbers for FY21, all of which fell below projections and just once topped the same month a year before.

Overall ridership from July 2020 through June 2021 was less than two-thirds what it was the 12 months prior.

Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck said cities nationwide saw fewer people riding their buses because of the pandemic, but it's hard for him to say how much of the ongoing drop here is due to it.

"Some cities have seen a rebound. We have not yet, but one of our constraints is we're not operating at a full level of service, where other places are. So, that kind of hurts us, too," Rieck said.

Tulsa Transit ridership noticeably dipped in spring 2020 after Mayor G.T. Bynum issued a stay-at-home order, but numbers rebounded after buses went fare-free and a mask policy was put in place.

"And then as the virus kind of abated a bit, now we're having a driver shortage issue. We were kind of challenged with drivers anyway, but the recent economy resurge, everyone's got help wanted signs out, including for drivers. So, we're just being hit both ways on that. So, that's keeping our services down," Rieck said.

Rieck said services remain about 15% below normal operations.

The agency is looking at a potential pay raise to attract more drivers. Rieck said one recent applicant left during training because they found they could make more driving a garbage truck. 

Tags: 
Tulsa Transit
COVID-19

Related Content

Tulsa Transit Route 969, Workforce Express Network, Going Fare-Free Through Dec. 31

By Jun 15, 2021
Tulsa Transit

The new Tulsa Transit circuit route serving north Tulsa will be free to ride effective Monday and lasting through the end of 2021.

Route 969, or the Workforce Express Network, "was developed to support and increase economic development in the North Tulsa area," the transit agency said in a news release. "Tulsa Transit is offering free fares June 21 through December 31 to help riders understand the route, the areas it serves and how it can help those who are in need of transportation."

Tulsa Transit Studies Bus Access For Homeless

By Elizabeth Caldwell May 3, 2021

Tulsa Transit Authority says they are trying to improve access to public transportation for the homeless.

Staff at Tulsa Transit studied how the bus is working for the homeless by assessing routes from places like shelters and encampments to medical facilities.

Assistant Director for Service Development Chase Phillips said knowing the time spent on a ride was critical to understanding problems. 

In Op-Ed, Lucas Calls For 'War-Like Effort' To Increase Okla. COVID Vaccination Rate

By Jul 26, 2021
Facebook / Rep. Frank Lucas

Calling it the responsibility of Oklahomans to protect their communities from COVID-19, Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.) on Monday urged those not yet vaccinated to do so now.