Tulsa Transit Set to Replace Temporary Turley Service with Shuttle

Tulsa Transit plans to change its temporary bus service in Turley.

The area has had limited service from a bus running an altered fixed route since November, when its dedicated route stopped running because Aero bus rapid transit started running the same route. Aero, however, stops short of Turley at 54th Street North.

A new shuttle will run every 30 minutes and reach O’Brien Park.

"They have not had service in decades. So, not only does it open up this area to service — getting them to the Aero, it gets them to the grocery store — but it also gets Suburban Acres people over to the grocery store, too, which they can’t readily get to now," said Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck.

Tulsa Transit will use some of its federal coronavirus relief funding to pay a contractor to run the shuttle but needs to hold public meetings this month before setting a start date.

Transit board member Adam Doverspike said while the shuttle will be an improvement, the ultimate goal should be extending the Aero line farther north.

"It does make sense to me that it will have to come with county funding of some sort since Vision funding was just from the city and the county was outside of that. But I’d like for that effort to continue, even if it is down the road," Doverspike said.

To serve Turley currently, Route 110 splits at 56th Street North and offers service on Peoria to 63rd Street North and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 61st Street North. Buses run every 60 minutes.

Tulsa Transit

Related Content

Tulsa Transit Eligible for Nearly $20M in CARES Act Funding

By May 1, 2020
Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit’s share of federal coronavirus relief money is roughly $19.7 million.

General Manager Ted Rieck reported the allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to the transit board this week.

"This is a huge amount of money for us. It’s, like, 82% of our annual budget and three times our normal allocation," Rieck said.

Rieck's priority for the funding is offsetting an expected decrease in funding next fiscal year from the City of Tulsa as it deals with a 13% drop in general revenue.

Tulsa Transit Approved to Offer Free Fares Throughout 2020 if Needed

By Apr 20, 2020

Tulsa Transit has the green light from Tulsa’s city council to continue offering free fixed-route bus and Lift service rides throughout 2020.

Tulsa Transit implemented the policy last month to limit drivers' contact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. The transit board will evaluate the policy monthly but will not need council approval for each extension.

Board members had hoped free bus rides would not lead to a sudden increase in ridership at a time people should be staying home as much as possible.

Tulsa Transit Extends Temporary Turley Bus Service Until August

By Jan 28, 2020
Tulsa Transit

The Tulsa Transit board approved on Tuesday extending temporary bus service in Turley from April until late August.

When Aero took the place of the old Route 105, people past 56th Street North lost their regular service, and Tulsa Transit ended up splitting Route 110 there to continue serving Peoria Avenue.

General Manager Ted Rieck said extending bus rapid transit north is a potential solution, but getting another Aero bus to make it work would take a year.