Tulsa Transit Set to Replace Temporary Turley Service with Shuttle

Tulsa Transit plans to change its temporary bus service in Turley.

The area has had limited service from a bus running an altered fixed route since November, when its dedicated route stopped running because Aero bus rapid transit started running the same route. Aero, however, stops short of Turley at 54th Street North.

A new shuttle will run every 30 minutes and reach O’Brien Park.

"They have not had service in decades. So, not only does it open up this area to service — getting them to the Aero, it gets them to the grocery store — but it also gets Suburban Acres people over to the grocery store, too, which they can’t readily get to now," said Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck.

Tulsa Transit will use some of its federal coronavirus relief funding to pay a contractor to run the shuttle but needs to hold public meetings this month before setting a start date.

Transit board member Adam Doverspike said while the shuttle will be an improvement, the ultimate goal should be extending the Aero line farther north.

"It does make sense to me that it will have to come with county funding of some sort since Vision funding was just from the city and the county was outside of that. But I’d like for that effort to continue, even if it is down the road," Doverspike said.

To serve Turley currently, Route 110 splits at 56th Street North and offers service on Peoria to 63rd Street North and on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 61st Street North. Buses run every 60 minutes.