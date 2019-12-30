Tulsa Transportation Advisory Board Getting New Focus in 2020

The City of Tulsa’s Transportation Advisory Board may soon be a thing of the past.

City Finance Director and Tulsa Transit Board member James Wagner has been leading a charge to reimagine it as the Citizen Transit Advisory Council. Wagner said as it is now, the Transportation Advisory Board has a lot on its plate.

"Everything from streets to highways to public transit, bicycle-pedestrian transportation. So, what this does is it really kind of narrows the focus," Wagner said.

The plan is for the 12-person group to keep officials tuned into what’s really happening in local public transportation.

"And specifically, with regard to Peoria bus rapid transit, learning what’s happening with Peoria BRT and taking that knowledge and helping us to design the Route 66 BRT," Wagner said.

Wagner said there will be some public meetings early in 2020 to start recruiting possible members of the 12-person advisory council.

"We would like to see people that ride transit on a regular basis. We want to see some diversity. We’d like to see people from different parts of the city be part of this board. We’d like to see people that use the Lift system and people that use the nightline service to be part of this as well," Wagner said.