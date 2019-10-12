Tulsan Indicted for Attempting to Blow Up Apartment

A federal grand jury returned an indictment this week charging Charles Michael Fox, 44, of Tulsa, with attempting to destroy his apartment building by means of fire and explosive materials, announced U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.

The incident began on Sept. 29, 2019, at the French Villa Apartments, located on Harvard Avenue in Tulsa, and lasted until early the next morning. The Tulsa Police Department’s Bomb Squad and Special Operations Division; Tulsa Fire Department’s Engine and Ladder 23 and HAZMAT crews; Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA); and Oklahoma Natural Gas responded to the incident.

“Attempted destruction of a building by fire and explosive materials is a serious violation of federal law. The emergency responders who handled this potentially life threatening situation are to be commended. I appreciate their dedication to the safety of residents living in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “This indictment stems from an incident in which Mr. Fox is alleged to have threatened to blow up his apartment building during a domestic dispute and then took steps to do so. The alleged criminal acts placed residents of the apartment complex in harm’s way and caused the use of significant law enforcement and emergency resources.”

The Tulsa Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are the investigative agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert T. Raley is prosecuting the case. AUSA Raley is the National Security Anti-Terrorism (ATAC) Prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Oklahoma.