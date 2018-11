The help wanted sign is going up at Tulsa’s City Hall. Tulsa Deputy Mayor Michael Junk will become the chief-of-staff for Governor-Elect Stitt.

Junk was originally Mayor Bynum’s election campaign manager and was then named the Deputy Mayor. He has previously worked in the offices of U.S. Senators Jim Inhofe and Tom Coburn.

Governor-elect Stitt has also tabbed former Broken Arrow State Representative Michael Rogers to be the new Secretary of State.