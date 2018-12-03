Tulsa's New Council is Sworn Into Office

Tulsa’s City Council and City Auditor Cathy Criswell are sworn into office during ceremonies on the University of Tulsa campus.

Four of the councilors are new. They are Crista Patrick (District 3), Kara Joy McKee (District 4),Cass Fahler (District 5),and Lori Decter Wright (District 7).

Five returning City Councilors were also sworn-in: Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper (District 1), Councilor Jeannie Cue (District 2), Councilor Connie Dodson (District 6), Councilor Phil Lakin, Jr. (District 8) and Councilor Ben Kimbro (District 9)

The event featured remarks by Council Vice-Chair Phil Lakin, Jr., City Auditor Cathy Criswell and Mayor G.T. Bynum. City of Tulsa Municipal Court Presiding Judge Gerald Hofmeister administered the oaths of office.