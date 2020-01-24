Related Program: 
Tulsa's Smart Mobility Strategy for Future Transportation

  • Aired Wednesday, January 15, 2020
    Aired Wednesday, January 15, 2020
    Tulsa Transit

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we meet the lead consultant for Tulsa's Mobility Innovation Strategy, which will encompass new ways of getting around the city from Rapid Bus Transit and scooters today, to autonomous and connected vehicles in the near future.  Kelley Coyner is the mobility innovation lead for the consultant firm Stantec, who has experience in government, education, research, and transit systems, and discusses the benefits of city investment in "smart transit," on vehicle and pedestrian safety, efficiency, environmental quality, and economic development.

smart transit
Transportation
Tulsa Transit
Autonomous Vehicles
Tulsa transportation
INCOG
Biking

