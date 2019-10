When Tulsa Transit begins its new rapid bus service along Peoria Avenue, it will discontinue its route into the community of Turley.

The Turley Community Association’s Robin Smith says with all the talk of food deserts, ironically, the Turley bus stop is in front of the area’s only full-service supermarket.

A meeting is planned for this evening at the Health Department’s 56thStreet North location to discuss the situtation and possible solutions.