Turnpike Authority Raises Speed Limits to 80MPH on Some Toll Roads

By 24 minutes ago

A lot of drivers on some Oklahoma toll roads may be going closer to the speed limit soon.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority on Tuesday approved raising the speed limit on some stretches of toll road to 80 mph. One of those is 13 miles of the Turner Turnpike between Sapulpa and Bristow, where OTA recently finished construction on an expansion to six lanes. OTA Executive Director and State Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz said the speed limit increases were recommended only after a thorough study of each area.

"The emphasis that I would make is that our engineers have taken a very, very close look at these locations. Speed and safety is a function of the engineering and design of the system," Gatz said.

The speed reviews were triggered by legislation passed last year. Other turnpikes where drivers will eventually see posted speed limits go up to 80 mph include the Muskogee Turnpike from Broken Arrow to Muskogee and the Indian Nation Turnpike from I-40 to Highway 9.

Gatz said enforcement will be an important part of the roll out.

"We’ve worked very closely with the department of public safety and the highway patrol to make sure that we are in lockstep with them on what conditions are going to be required for the future," Gatz said.

Gatz noted 80 mph is the top speed for ideal conditions and drivers should slow down if weather is less than perfect.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
Transportation

Related Content

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Closes on Federal Loan for Gilcrease Expressway

By May 19, 2020

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority earlier this month closed on a $120 million federal loan to help with construction of the Gilcrease Expressway in west Tulsa.

The Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act, or TIFIA, loan will be used to pay off private, short-term financing being put up for the project in a few years time.

Tulsa Saw Steep Declines in Vehicle Traffic During April Peak of COVID-19 Pandemic

By May 28, 2020
File Photo

Tulsa saw significant decreases in vehicle miles traveled during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

INCOG Transportation Modeling Coordinator Nimish Dharmadhikari said on the south leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop, vehicle miles traveled between April 1 and April 15 were down 57% from the same period last year, and some areas of the city had steeper declines.

"Arts District experienced around 77% reduction in volume, whereas Brookside experienced about 69% reduction in volume," Dharmadhikari said.

ODOT Watching for Infrastructure Spending in Next Federal Coronavirus Response Bill

By Apr 6, 2020
Oklahoma Department of Transportation

An infrastructure spending package could be part of future federal coronavirus response bills.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation Executive Director Tim Gatz said they are closely watching Washington for developments.

"The Department of Transportation is working hard as we speak to make sure that we are poised to meet the needs of whatever comes from the congress and the president, and we’ll continue our efforts to be ready with projects that can be moved quickly," Gatz said.