TU's Dr. Grant Jenkins, Associate Professor of English, Offers "Ivory Tower"

Our guest is Dr. Grant Jenkins, Associate Professor of English here at the University of Tulsa. He teaches creative writing as well as modern and contemporary U.S. literature, with a specialty in experimental poetry and poetics. Dr. Jenkins has just published his first novel, which he tells us about. "Ivory Tower" is an engrossing, genre-hopping crime thriller, set mainly on an American university campus. It's about a film professor who sets out to uncover sexual corruption within her school's football program. Please note that Dr. Jenkins will soon host a book-launch event for this novel at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa; event details are here.