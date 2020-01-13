Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

TU's Dr. Grant Jenkins, Associate Professor of English, Offers "Ivory Tower"

By 2 minutes ago
  • Aired on Thursday, January 9th.
    Aired on Thursday, January 9th.

Our guest is Dr. Grant Jenkins, Associate Professor of English here at the University of Tulsa. He teaches creative writing as well as modern and contemporary U.S. literature, with a specialty in experimental poetry and poetics. Dr. Jenkins has just published his first novel, which he tells us about. "Ivory Tower" is an engrossing, genre-hopping crime thriller, set mainly on an American university campus. It's about a film professor who sets out to uncover sexual corruption within her school's football program. Please note that Dr. Jenkins will soon host a book-launch event for this novel at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa; event details are here.

Tags: 
Novels
Mystery Fiction
The University of Tulsa
TU English
Creative Writing
TU Creative Writing
Academic Life and Culture
College Football
American Culture
Popular Culture
Writers on Writing
American Literature

Related Content

"A River of Stars: A Novel" (Encore Presentation)

By Aug 5, 2019

(Please note: This interview first aired last year.) Our guest is Vanessa Hua, a columnist at the San Francisco Chronicle, who joins us to discuss her debut novel, "A River of Stars." It's a powerful and moving saga of modern-day motherhood, immigration, and identity in which a pregnant Chinese woman makes her way to California (i.e., Los Angeles, and then San Francisco's Chinatown) in pursuit of the American dream.

"A Map of Tulsa" --- A Widely Praised First Novel from Benjamin Lytal

By Rich Fisher Mar 26, 2013

Today on ST we speak by phone with Benjamin Lytal, who grew up in Tulsa and now resides in Chicago, and who has written for The Wall Street Journal, The London Review of Books, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Sun, The Believer, McSweeney's, and other publications. Lytal's first novel, "A Map of Tulsa," has just been published, and he'll be doing a free reading/signing in connection with this book tonight (Tuesday the 26th) at the Harwelden Mansion here in Tulsa at 7pm.

'My Ears Are Open': Novelist Elizabeth Strout Finds Inspiration In Everyday Life

By editor Jan 13, 2016

Copyright 2016 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Transcript

TERRY GROSS, HOST:

Campus Rape Reports Are Up, And Assaults Aren't The Only Reason

By Apr 30, 2014

The number of "forcible rapes" that get reported at four-year colleges increased 49 percent between 2008 and 2012. That's the finding of an analysis by NPR's Investigative Unit of data from the Department of Education.

That increase shows that sexual assault is a persistent and ugly problem on college campuses. But there's also a way to look at the rise in reports and see something positive: It means more students are willing to come forward and report this underreported crime.

'Last Chance U': Netflix Docuseries Follows Troubled Community College Football Stars

By Jul 20, 2017

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ROBERT SIEGEL, HOST:

'Tribal' Book Looks At College Football's Rabid Fans

By editor Nov 7, 2015

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST: