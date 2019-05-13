Two Dead After Pryor Fire

Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say two bodies have been discovered inside a burned home in Mayes County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says firefighters responded after the fire was reported about 5:40 a.m. Sunday in Pryor, about 136 miles (219 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says the bodies of two people were discovered inside the house’s charred debris after the fire was extinguished. Investigators say the victims have not been identified. The cause of death was not immediately known.

OSBI crime scene investigators were collecting evidence at the scene Sunday. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the cause of the fire.