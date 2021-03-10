Two More Oklahomans Facing Federal Charges In Capitol Breach

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Liam James Doyle / NPR

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two more Oklahomans face charges in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol, according to federal court documents in the District of Columbia.

An affidavit filed last week alleges Anthony Griffith, 56, and Jerry Ryals, 26, entered the Capitol illegally and disrupted congressional business. Both also face charges of disorderly conduct and Ryals faces a count of obstructing an official proceeding.

Ryals was in Washington “at the behest of President Trump, and like many other protestors he was swept up in the events of that day” and is not affiliated with any organized group,” his attorney, Jay Mykytiuk, said in a statement to The Associated Press. “He simply believed that he was doing his patriotic duty by protesting what many of his elected representatives loudly and repeatedly claimed was a fraudulent presidential election.”

An attorney for Griffith did not return a phone call for comment.

The rioters sought to stop the electoral college from formalizing President Joe Biden’s election over former President Trump.

The affidavit says people who know Ryals, an apprentice electrician who worked for Griffith in Fort Gibson, identified them from photographs and video taken inside the Capitol.

There are now four Oklahomans charged in connection with the breach.

Tags: 
2020 Election
capitol riots

Related Content

At Impeachment Trial, Inhofe And Lankford Vote To Acquit Trump For Insurrection He Incited

By & Feb 13, 2021
Sen. Jim Inhofe

Oklahoma Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe, both Republicans, voted Saturday to acquit former Republican President Donald Trump at the close of his impeachment trial for the insurrection he incited at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.

"I cannot support removing someone from office who is no longer in office. An impeachment trial after someone has left office is unconstitutional," Lankford tweeted.

Federal Judge Orders Release Of Muskogee Man Charged In Storming Of U.S. Capitol

By Jan 26, 2021
U.S. General Services Administration

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered a Muskogee man arrested for allegedly taking part in the storming of the U.S. Capitol this month to be released on $10,000 bond.

Capitol Attack Stirs Memories Of Oklahoma Bombing

By Jan 20, 2021
AP Photo / file

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters shocked many Americans who thought such a violent assault by their fellow countrymen wasn’t possible.