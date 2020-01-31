Union, American Airlines Reach Tentative $4.2B Labor Agreement

American Airlines and the union representing thousands of its workers have reached a tentative $4.2 billion deal after more than four years of negotiations.

The Transport Workers Union-International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers announced they have five joint collective bargaining agreements with American to finalize and vote on in the coming weeks.

The agreements in principle will boost total compensation and job security for more than 30,000 mechanics, maintenance workers and fleet services employees covered by the TWU-IAM Association.

They also address questions around issues like time off, profit sharing and health benefits.

"From the outset, we had a decision to make: get a quick agreement, or get the right agreement for Association members, regardless of how difficult, lengthy and contentious that process would be. As you review the complete terms of the contracts, you will see that we chose the correct path," TWU-IAM Association said in a statement to members.

Negotiations were complicated by American mergers that brought labor contracts from different airlines into the mix.