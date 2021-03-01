University Of Tulsa Hopeful For A 'Bright Fall' Of In-Person Classes And Activities

The University of Tulsa says it believes in-person classes and activities will be more the norm by this year's fall semester.

"While we are closely monitoring the latest developments in the pandemic, we are optimistic about our chances for returning to an improved version of business as usual," said Casey Reed, dean of students and senior vice provost of enrollment management, in a letter to students tweeted on Sunday. "We hope to reintroduce all of the opportunities that were removed this year due to COVID-19 but keep the flexibility, creativity and technological improvements that the pandemic inspired."

The letter cites the campus's very low test positivity rate and the national vaccine rollout as reasons for optimism.

"We want you back on campus, with friends and faculty, at athletic events and music performances, in student organization and club meetings and hanging out in the Student Union," Reed told students. "We want you to be able to find a new roommate, dance at the homecoming bonfire and hug each other after commencement!"

TU says it will attempt to retain some remote options for classes, for students who "enjoyed and appreciated" them.

Reed said more information would be released in the weeks and months ahead.

NOTE: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcast license for KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.