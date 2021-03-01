University Of Tulsa Hopeful For A 'Bright Fall' Of In-Person Classes And Activities

By 40 minutes ago
  • Chris Polansky / KWGS News

The University of Tulsa says it believes in-person classes and activities will be more the norm by this year's fall semester.

"While we are closely monitoring the latest developments in the pandemic, we are optimistic about our chances for returning to an improved version of business as usual," said Casey Reed, dean of students and senior vice provost of enrollment management, in a letter to students tweeted on Sunday. "We hope to reintroduce all of the opportunities that were removed this year due to COVID-19 but keep the flexibility, creativity and technological improvements that the pandemic inspired."

The letter cites the campus's very low test positivity rate and the national vaccine rollout as reasons for optimism.

"We want you back on campus, with friends and faculty, at athletic events and music performances, in student organization and club meetings and hanging out in the Student Union," Reed told students. "We want you to be able to find a new roommate, dance at the homecoming bonfire and hug each other after commencement!"

TU says it will attempt to retain some remote options for classes, for students who "enjoyed and appreciated" them.

Reed said more information would be released in the weeks and months ahead. 

NOTE: The University of Tulsa holds the broadcast license for KWGS / Public Radio Tulsa.

 

Tags: 
The University of Tulsa
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
College Life
Higher education

Related Content

Classes, Online And Off, Resume At The University Of Tulsa

By Aug 24, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Classes resumed Monday at the University of Tulsa, with students attending virtually, in-person, and some combination of the two.

According to Interim President Janet Levit, 3,809 students are enrolled for the fall semester, with 2,115 living in on-campus housing. About 35% of all classes are all online, about 15% are all in-person, and the remainder are "hybrid" courses involving both online and in-person instruction.

University of Tulsa Extends Virtual Classes Through End of Semester

By Mar 19, 2020
University of Tulsa

The University of Tulsa will offer only virtual classes for the rest of the semester.

Students who are away from campus for spring break have been told not to return. Starting Friday at 5 p.m., students will have only restricted access to dorms and campus apartments.

Administrators will work with students who need to retrieve belongings or need a waiver to stay in campus housing.

All TU employees have been told to work remotely, except for those needed to support minimal campus operations.

University Of Oklahoma Students: Virus Response Inadequate

By Sep 4, 2020
University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — More than a dozen students gathered outside the University of Oklahoma’s administration building Thursday to protest what they say is an inadequate response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students are violating the university and the city of Norman’s mask mandates at bars, restaurants and at fraternity and sorority functions, OU student Kellie Dick, a senior from Shawnee, told The Associated Press.