University of Tulsa Starts Search for Next President

The University of Tulsa has kicked off a national search for its next president.

TU’s Board of Trustees will use a national search firm to help in the process, and Interim President Janet Levit will continue in her role.

"The University of Tulsa is the highest-ranked university in Oklahoma and a transformative force for our students, the community, the culture and the economy of the City of Tulsa and for the region more broadly,” Board Chair Dana Weber said in a statement. "The world of higher education is changing rapidly, and TU must be agile and adapt as well."

The university’s search committee will include trustees, staff and student representatives.

Former TU President Gerry Clancy went on medical leave Jan. 20 and resigned before the end of the month. He had been leading the university through a reorganization plan that would have seen it shed degree programs and shift its focus to law, medicine and technology.

The university has been burdened with budget issues in recent years and has recently taken measures like furloughing many employees for two weeks, some even longer. Trustees have set a goal of making money by 2023.

