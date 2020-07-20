University of Tulsa Starts Search for Next President

By 44 seconds ago

Credit University of Tulsa

The University of Tulsa has kicked off a national search for its next president.

TU’s Board of Trustees will use a national search firm to help in the process, and Interim President Janet Levit will continue in her role.

"The University of Tulsa is the highest-ranked university in Oklahoma and a transformative force for our students, the community, the culture and the economy of the City of Tulsa and for the region more broadly,”  Board Chair Dana Weber said in a statement. "The world of higher education is changing rapidly, and TU must be agile and adapt as well."

The university’s search committee will include trustees, staff and student representatives.

Former TU President Gerry Clancy went on medical leave Jan. 20 and resigned before the end of the month. He had been leading the university through a reorganization plan that would have seen it shed degree programs and shift its focus to law, medicine and technology.

The university has been burdened with budget issues in recent years and has recently taken measures like furloughing many employees for two weeks, some even longer. Trustees have set a goal of making money by 2023.

Note: KWGS is licensed to TU.

Tags: 
The University of Tulsa

Related Content

TU President Gerard Clancy Resigns

By Jan 30, 2020
University of Tulsa

The University of Tulsa Board of Trustees has accepted the resignation of President Gerard Clancy.

Clancy's resignation is effective immediately. He is stepping down because of a "recent and unexpected medical episode."

"Since I took this position, I have promised my family that if my health was affected, I would step down as President. That day has come," Clancy said in a statement.

TU Announces Furloughs, Citing Mounting Financial Losses During COVID-19 Pandemic

By Apr 16, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Nearly all University of Tulsa employees will be furloughed at least two weeks because of financial losses tied to COVID-19

Interim President Janet Levit announced the furloughs in an email to workers Thursday afternoon. Housing and dining refunds to students since instruction moved online in March, lost athletics revenue, and the costs of setting up most employees to work remotely have cost TU $4.6 million. Administrators expect to lose at least $5.5 million more in revenue into the fall because of declining enrollment and canceled summer events.

TU President Levit Issues Statement On 'Highly Counterproductive' ICE Policy

By Jul 10, 2020
University of Tulsa

University of Tulsa Interim President Janet Levit issued a statement Friday in response to a recent announcement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement that would require international students at universities offering online-only courses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to leave the country.