Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition"

By 2 hours ago
  • Aired on Tuesday, February 16th.
    Aired on Tuesday, February 16th.

Our guest is Michelle Commander, an Associate Director and Curator at The Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture, which is a branch of the New York Public Library located in Harlem. The Schomberg Center has recently put out a pathbreaking new anthology, which she tells us about. The book is "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition." It's a thorough and well-edited volume that traces gathers various writings and texts in order to convey the full historical arc of transatlantic slavery in the US. Per a starred review in Library Journal: "[A] remarkable anthology.... As a whole, this collection showcases the vastness of Black thinking and writing, and nicely complements works by Martha S. Jones and Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers. Complete with a list of suggestions for further reading, this winning anthology is a must for all interested in Black history, but unsure where to start."

Tags: 
African-American Life
African-American Studies
Black Art and Culture in America
Black History
race relations
Race and Media
Racism
Slavery
19th-Century America
The Civil War
Historical Research
American History
Writers on Writing
Essays
Journalism
American Journalism
Libraries and Librarians
Academic Life and Culture

Related Content

Regarding Monuments and White Supremacy in the American South: "Down Along with That Devil's Bones"

By Oct 8, 2020

Our guest is Connor Towne O'Neill, whose writing has appeared in New York Magazine, Vulture, and Slate, and who works as a producer on the NPR podcast, White Lies. He joins us to discuss his first book, which is just out. It's called "Down Along with That Devil's Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy." Per Publishers Weekly, the book offers "an eloquent and provocative examination of the links between protests over Confederate monuments in the South and the resurgence of white supremacy.... O'Neill writes with grace and genuine curiosity....

"The Second Founding: How the Civil War and Reconstruction Remade the Constitution" (Encore)

By Jun 18, 2020

On this episode of ST, we revisit a discussion that first aired back in October. At that time, we spoke with Eric Foner, the DeWitt Clinton Professor Emeritus of History at Columbia University.

3 Harlem Renaissance Novels Deliver An Ingenious Take On Race

By Jan 30, 2018

To mark Black History Month, Penguin Classics is reprinting six early 20th century books by African-American writers. The five Harlem Renaissance novels, along with W.E.B Du Bois' 1903 masterwork, The Souls of Black Folk, are much more than a summons to reader-ly duty. Rather, they're a shake up and wake up call, reminding readers of the vigorous voices of earlier African-American writers, each of whom had their own ingenious take on "the race problem" and identity politics.

"Into the Belly of the Beast: The Southern Arm of the Underground Railroad"

By Rich Fisher Feb 20, 2013

Our guest on this installment of ST is Richard Blackett, the Andrew Jackson Professor of History at Vanderbilt University, who joins us by phone.

A Museum Confidential Podcast: The Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia

By Oct 29, 2018

On this installment of ST, we offer another Museum Confidential podcast, which is a popular, twice-monthly production from Jeff Martin of Philbrook Museum of Art and our own Scott Gregory (who's the Production Director here at Public Radio Tulsa). We hear from Dr. David Pilgrim, founder and curator of the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia at Ferris State University in Michigan. This museum was born out of his personal collection, one that began decades ago, when Dr. Pilgrim was growing up in Alabama.

"Harriet Tubman: Slavery, the Civil War, and Civil Rights in the Nineteenth Century"

By Feb 2, 2016

On this edition of ST, we speak with Kristen T. Oertel, the Barnard Associate Professor of 19th Century American History here at TU.