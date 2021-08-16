Related Program: 
"Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition" (Encore)

(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest is Michelle Commander, an Associate Director and Curator at The Schomberg Center for Research in Black Culture, which is a branch of the New York Public Library located in Harlem. The Schomberg Center has put out a pathbreaking new anthology, which she tells us about. The book is "Unsung: Unheralded Narratives of American Slavery and Abolition." It's a well-edited volume that gathers various writings and texts in order to convey the full historical arc of transatlantic slavery in the US. Per a starred review in Library Journal: "[A] remarkable anthology.... As a whole, this collection showcases the vastness of Black thinking and writing, and nicely complements works by Martha S. Jones and Stephanie E. Jones-Rogers. Complete with a list of suggestions for further reading, this winning anthology is a must for all interested in Black history, but unsure where to start."

