An Upcoming Online Lecture at TU: "The Entangled History of Native and African Americans"

Our guest is Claudio Saunt, a professor of American History at the University of Georgia. He'll soon deliver the 2021 Cadenhead-Settle Memorial Lecture at the University of Tulsa. His talk -- which will be offered as a digital/livestream/online-only event on March 4th (starting at 7pm) at utulsa.edu/cadenhead-settle -- will explore how slavery and indigenous dispossession effectively built the Antebellum South. The lecture is titled "Sovereignty, Slavery, and the Road to Indian Territory: The Entangled History of Native and African Americans." More info is posted here.
