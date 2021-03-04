Related Program: 
An Upcoming Online Lecture at TU: "The Entangled History of Native and African Americans"

  • Aired on Tuesday, March 2nd.
    Photo of Claudio Saunt by Dorothy Kozlowski/UGA

Our guest is Claudio Saunt, a professor of American History at the University of Georgia. He'll soon deliver the 2021 Cadenhead-Settle Memorial Lecture at the University of Tulsa. His talk -- which will be offered as a digital/livestream/online-only event on March 4th (starting at 7pm) at utulsa.edu/cadenhead-settle -- will explore how slavery and indigenous dispossession effectively built the Antebellum South. The lecture is titled "Sovereignty, Slavery, and the Road to Indian Territory: The Entangled History of Native and African Americans." More info is posted here.

