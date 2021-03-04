An Upcoming Online Lecture at TU: "The Entangled History of Native and African Americans"

TAHELQUAH, Okla. (AP) — Nineteen Cherokee Indians are set to begin a 950-mile bicycle ride as part of the annual "Remember the Removal" ride commemorating the forced removal of Cherokees from the southeastern United States to what is now Oklahoma.

Members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and members of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma who are making the ride gathered Friday in Cherokee, North Carolina, before leaving for Georgia for the start of the journey on Sunday.