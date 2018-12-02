Upcoming Work Week Could End With Ice or Snow

A shallow cold airmass will move into eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas late in the upcoming week. At the same time, an upper level storm system will move out of the southwest U.S. into the southern Plains. This will result in widespread precipitation Friday into Saturday. Parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas will likely be cold enough for wintry precipitation. At this time, it appears freezing rain will be the greatest threat, although a changeover to sleet and/or snow may occur before the precipitation ends Saturday. The late week forecast will continue to be refined in the coming days as details become more clear.