UPDATE: Active Shooter Killed South of Brookside

UPDATE: As of Sunday morning police have still not released the gunman's name. It now appears the man satrted shooting in a neighborhood near the shopping center as bullet holes have been localed in houses.

One person is dead and two others shot after an active shooter situation on the south side of Brookside. It happened about 6:45 Friday evening when a man with a gun walked into Cici’s Pizza at the Bellaire Shopping Center at 49th and South Peoria.

He shot one person there in the arm. The gunman then left the restaurant and ran down the sidewalk to the China Wok, where he shot another person this time in the chin.

From there, the gunman ran to I-44 where he reportedly pointed his weapon at drivers on the expressway. It is there that first responding Tulsa Police officers caught up to the man. An officer had a clear shot, with no oncoming traffic, and he took hit. The gunman was struck and collapsed in the middle of the expressway where he died.

The interstate was closed for several hours, both directions, as police investigating the scene. The name of the gunman has not been released. The two shooting victims are expected to recover. There is no known motive for the shootings.