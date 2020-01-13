Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

An Update on Arm and a Leg, a Fine Podcast Concerning the Costs of U.S. Health Care

By 4 minutes ago
  • Aired on Monday, January 13th.
    Aired on Monday, January 13th.

Our guest is Dan Weissmann, a public-radio reporter/editor/producer whose work has appeared on Marketplace, Planet Money, 99 Percent Invisible, and NPR’s Morning Edition. He once again joins us on ST Medical Monday to offer an update on An Arm and a Leg, his widely acclaimed podcast about the various price tags that come with health care in the U.S. According to its website, An Arm and a Leg is "a show about the cost of health care that's more entertaining, empowering, and occasionally useful than [it is] enraging, terrifying, and depressing.... We may be screwed but we're together."

Tags: 
Health Care
Medical Research
Medicine
Podcasts
John Henning Schumann
Public Radio
Medical Bills and Fees
Hospitals
Science Journalism
Medical History
Health Insurance

Related Content

The Prism Project: Assessing the Needs of Tulsa's LGBTQ+ Community

By Dec 23, 2019

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we learn about The Prism Project, a far-reaching, recently-released needs-assessment survey that was commissioned in order to better inform the Greater Tulsa community about issues related to our LGBTQ+ neighbors, friends, and fellow citizens. As per the Prism Project website, Tulsa Reaches Out (which is an advisory council within the Tulsa Community Foundation) "commissioned The Hope Research Center at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa to conduct the survey within Tulsa's LGBTQ+ community.

ST Medical Monday: A Timely Focus on Elder Law

By Dec 16, 2019

As many of us return home for the holidays, we might see certain signs that our parents are not only aging but also, perhaps, are in declining health. What are those signs, and what should we do if we see them? Our guest has some answers. He's Tulsa-based attorney Todd Whatley, and he's with the Oklahoma Elder Law Group.

ST Medical Monday Looks at Sick (A New Podcast)

By Dec 2, 2019

On this edition on ST Medical Monday, we learn about Sick, a podcast from WFYI and Side Effects Public Media (with help from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and PRX). This podcast, per its website, "is a new investigative [series concerning] what goes wrong in the places meant to keep us healthy. The first season explores the complications of fertility medicine, one Indiana doctor's abuse of power, and the generations of lives he affected." Our guests are the two reporters behind Sick, Lauren Bavis and Jake Harper.

"Diagnosis: Solving the Most Baffling Medical Mysteries"

By Nov 18, 2019

Our guest is Dr. Lisa Sanders, an internist on the faculty of the Yale University School of Medicine. She writes the monthly "Diagnosis" column for The New York Times Magazine, and her newest book, which she talks to us about, grew out of this popular column. The book is called "Diagnosis: Solving the Most Baffling Medical Mysteries." Dr. Sanders also tells us about her work on a streamable, multi-part Netflix series likewise called "Diagnosis."

An Arm and a Leg -- A New Podcast Focused on the Cost of Health Care

By Nov 28, 2018

On this edition of ST Medical Monday, we speak with Dan Weissmann, a veteran radio reporter for outlets like Marketplace, 99 Percent Invisible, Planet Money, and Chicago's WBEZ. He joins us to talk about his new podcast, An Arm and a Leg, which focuses on the cost of health care in the U.S. Weissmann is the host and executive producer of this podcast, which just launched earlier this month. As noted at the Arm and a Leg website: "Health care -- and how much it costs -- is scary. But you're not alone with this stuff, and knowledge is power.

A New Museum Confidential Podcast: "The Right to Fail"

By Mar 5, 2018
The Boston Globe

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we are pleased to present another installment of Museum Confidential: The Podcast. This podcast -- the 11th in the series, and which is just being posted today -- is called "The Right to Fail: Getting to Know The Museum of Bad Art." It features an interesting conversation with Louise Sacco, the so-called Permanent Acting Interim Executive Director of MOBA (a/k/a The Museum of Bad Art).