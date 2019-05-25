Updated Road Closures

• S. Riverside Dr. from Southwest Blvd. to S.Houston

• W. 36th St. from S. Elwood to S. Galveston

• W. 37th St. from S. Elwood to S. Galveston

• S. 61st W. Ave. and W. 11th St.

• W. 41st St. and S. Elwood Intersection

• Aquarium Place, 96th St. Bridge

• Segment of Oklahoma State Highway 51 at 137thW. Ave. east towards Hwy 97

• River Parks along Riverside Dr. is closed and no electricity is available along River Parks.

• Mohawk Park and Redbud Valley

• Parking areas along Riverside Dr. have been barricaded