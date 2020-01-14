"The U.S. and the Middle East: Making Sense of Oil, Regime Change, and Forever Wars" at the TCFR

Our guest is Dr. Joshua Landis, Director of the Center for Middle East Studies and Professor at the University of Oklahoma's College of International Studies. He recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations (or TCFR) titled "The U.S. and the Middle East: Making Sense of Oil, Regime Change, and Forever Wars." Dr. Landis also writes "Syria Comment," a daily newsletter on Syrian politics that attracts 100,000 readers per month -- and he often consults with U.S. government agencies and speaks at various "inside the Beltway" think tanks.
