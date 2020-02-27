Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"U.S. Engagement with the International Criminal Court: Where Do We Go from Here?"

By 1 hour ago
  • Aired on Thursday, February 27th.
    Aired on Thursday, February 27th.

We chat with Todd F. Buchwald, who served as Special Coordinator for the U.S. State Department's Office of Global Criminal Justice from December 2015 through July 2017, and was conferred the rank of Ambassador by President Obama in July 2016. Prior to this, Mr. Buchwald served as a lawyer in the State Department's Office of the Legal Adviser, including a stint as the Assistant Legal Adviser for Political-Military Affairs during the Clinton and Bush Administrations. He recently gave an address at the Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations titled "U.S. Engagement with the International Criminal Court: Where Do We Go from Here?"

Tags: 
Tulsa Committee on Foreign Relations
US Foreign Policy
Global Affairs
U.S. State Department
Criminal Justice
Crime and Criminology
Legal Studies
Military History
US Military
The Middle East
Diplomacy
Law
International Law
American Presidents
War Crimes

Related Content

Court Blocks South Africa's Withdrawal From International Criminal Court

By Feb 22, 2017

A South African court has ruled that the country's bid to withdraw from the International Criminal Court is "unconstitutional and invalid," in a stark rebuke to the government of President Jacob Zuma.

"Diplo-Mapping: The Maps Diplomats Draw and Their Consequences"

By Person: Rich Fisher Nov 15, 2013

When lines are drawn on a map --- when the borders of a given state are finally, somehow, agreed upon --- how are the people and culture connected with these lines affected, both immediately and over time? How, and why, are societies or customs changed --- or not changed --- when such lines are established?

Criminal Courts Criticized For Using Video Proceedings To Save Time, Money

By editor Oct 9, 2018

Copyright 2019 Illinois Newsroom. To see more, visit Illinois Newsroom.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Mideast Conflict Could Bog Down International Criminal Court

By Jan 9, 2015

The Palestinian decision to join the International Criminal Court this month comes at a challenging time for the world's only permanent war crimes tribunal.

The ICC is just over a decade old and has had to back off from some controversial cases, including one in Kenya, where an investigation collapsed into the country's president for election violence. The Hague-based court may have to walk an especially fine line in the Middle East.

Former Child Soldier Denies War Crimes In Trial At International Criminal Court

By Dec 6, 2016

The Lord's Resistance Army committed horrifying crimes against civilians for almost three decades, killing thousands in northern Uganda and beyond its borders.

Now, the first-ever trial of an LRA commander has opened at the International Criminal Court. Dominic Ongwen, who was kidnapped when he was a boy and forced to become a child soldier, "pleaded not guilty to 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity — including murder and enslavement," as NPR's Ofeibea Quist-Arcton reports.

Duterte Pulls Philippines Out Of International Criminal Court

By Mar 14, 2018

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose war on drugs has resulted in the deaths of over 12,000 people allegedly using and dealing drugs, has announced that the country will withdraw from the establishing treaty of the International Criminal Court.