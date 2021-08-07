U.S. Women Win 4x400, And Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete

TOKYO — It wasn't even close.

The U.S. women's 4 x 400 meter relay won gold, beating their closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds.

The gold medal for U.S. star Allyson Felix brings her Olympic medal total up to 11, making her the most decorated U.S. track and field athlete in history. With this medal, she surpassed the record of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis. Tokyo is her fifth Olympics.

The U.S. was in the lead the entire race, starting out fast with 400 meter hurdles world record holder Sydney McLaughlin. Felix followed, maintaining the lead. Hurdles silver medalist Dalilah Muhammad opened it up, and 800 meter gold medalist Athing Mu closed out the race.

Poland took silver and Jamaica won bronze.

