Vaclav Smil On the Statistics That Explain Today & Tomorrow (Encore)

By 19 minutes ago
  • Aired Tuesday, August 10, 2021
    Aired Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Our guest is Vaclav Smil, a Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the University of Manitoba. Smil is the author of 40+ books on topics like energy, environmental and population change, food production and nutrition, technical innovation, risk asssessment, and public policy. He joins us to discuss his accessible and compelling new book of short essays, "Numbers Don't Lie." It's an eclectic, statistics-driven volume that effectively shows how numbers reveal the true state of our world today -- and how such numbers, much like unalterable facts, are what matter most. In the words of Bill Gates: "There is no author whose books I look forward to more than Vaclav Smil."

  

energy
Environment
Sustainability
Pollution: Land / Air / Water
Food
Demographics
Public Health
Engineering
Global Affairs
Data Studies and Information Technology
Futurist
Statistics

