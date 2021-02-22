'Vast Majority' Of Oklahomans Won't See Huge Energy Bill After Storms But Officials To Look At Issue

By 1 hour ago

Credit File photo

State officials said Monday most Oklahomans will not see utility bills in the thousands of dollars after last week’s historic winter storms that plunged the state into subzero temperatures and strained the regional power grid.

Oklahoma Secretary of Energy Ken Wagner said people will pay for their increased usage — easily two to three times what’s normal — but not for utilities’ cost of natural gas. The commodity’s spot prices soared to 100 times their typical levels.

"The vast majority of Oklahomans’ only increases will be a direct result of their usage in this most immediate billing cycle, and then over time, you will see worked put how we pay for whatever charges are unmitigated and left to be borne by the consumers," Wagner said.

Wagner said customers served by small, unregulated utilities like municipal providers may be on the hook, however, because they may not have the financial stability to spread increased costs out over time.

Skyrocketing energy bills have been reported out of Texas, where state regulators let utilities increase the price of electricity to 75 times its typical cost.

Oklahoma officials are taking some actions, though. The House, Senate and Corporation Commission will hold hearings and look at options for assistance, and Attorney General Mike Hunter is investigating whether sharply increased natural gas prices violated the state’s price gouging law.

Hunter is also asking utilities to suspend automatic payments for two or three months.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said officials have two goals in mind.

"No. 1, to do everything we can to help Oklahomans get financial assistance for their upcoming bills, and No. 2, to get to the bottom of this and learn what we need to do so this never happens again," Stitt said.

The Southwest Power Pool, which manages the regional power grid, told utilities to implement planned outages several times. Corporation Commission Public Utility Division Director Brandy Wreath said the deep freeze will force the organization to revise its weather models.

"They’ll have to look at different contingency plans. They’ll have to look at different reserve capacity to be on the system. So, this literally will change many things on the system," Wreath said.

Along with much of the central U.S., parts of Oklahoma remained below freezing for more than two weeks.

Tags: 
Winter weather
Governor Stitt
Oklahoma legislature
Oklahoma Corporation Commission
utilities

Related Content

Hundreds Of Tulsans Still Without Water As Crews Continue Broken Line Repairs

By 1 hour ago
City of Tulsa

Crews continued work Monday on dozens of water line breaks across the City of Tulsa, meaning hundreds of people are still without running water.

Officials said 40 crews were at work, and the city's water main breaks dashboard showed 60 active breaks as of 5 p.m. Tulsans are asked to keep conserving water — no washing cars, no running high-use appliances and no long showers.

Stitt Requests, White House Approves Federal Disaster Declaration For Weather Recovery

By & Feb 18, 2021
Gov. Kevin Stitt

This story was updated at 9:00 a.m. to reflect that the White House has approved Gov. Stitt's disaster declaration request.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday that he is asking President Joe Biden for a federal disaster declaration due to a winter storm that dumped snow and ice on the state and brought days of subfreezing temperatures and power outages.

US Needs To Brace Itself For More Deadly Storms, Experts Say

By Feb 18, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

WASHINGTON (AP) — Deadly weather will be hitting the U.S. more often, and America needs to get better at dealing with it, experts said as Texas and other states battled winter storms that blew past the worst-case planning of utilities, governments and millions of shivering residents.

This week’s storms — with more still heading east — fit a pattern of worsening extremes under climate change and demonstrate anew that local, state and federal officials have failed to do nearly enough to prepare for greater and more dangerous weather.