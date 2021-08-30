Veteran Owasso Police Officer Dies From COVID

A 28-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department died of complications from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The department announced on Facebook that Ofc. Edgar "Buddy" Pales died Sunday afternoon while in the hospital. Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff told the Owasso Reporter the 54-year-old Pales had been hospitalized more than a week.

A viewing will be Thursday from 4–8 p.m. at Mowery Funeral Home, 9110 N Garnett Road. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Honor Services for Pales will be Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Owasso, 13307 E 96th St. North.

On Aug. 20, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced the death of 43-year-old Sgt. John Harris from COVID. He had been hospitalized since late July. Last year, Tulsa Police Ofc. Jerad Lindsey died from the illness.

More police officers died of COVID-19 than any other on-the-job cause in 2020, according to data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.