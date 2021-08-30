Veteran Owasso Police Officer Dies From COVID

By Associated Press 2 hours ago

Credit Owasso Police

A 28-year veteran of the Owasso Police Department died of complications from COVID-19 over the weekend.

The department announced on Facebook that Ofc. Edgar "Buddy" Pales died Sunday afternoon while in the hospital. Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff told the Owasso Reporter the 54-year-old Pales had been hospitalized more than a week.

A viewing will be Thursday from 4–8 p.m. at Mowery Funeral Home, 9110 N Garnett Road. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Honor Services for Pales will be Friday at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Owasso, 13307 E 96th St. North.

On Aug. 20, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced the death of 43-year-old Sgt. John Harris from COVID. He had been hospitalized since late July. Last year, Tulsa Police Ofc. Jerad Lindsey died from the illness.

More police officers died of COVID-19 than any other on-the-job cause in 2020, according to data from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Tags: 
COVID-19
Owasso Police

Oklahoma Hospitals Announce Full ICUs As Health Officials Keep Quiet On Bed Capacity

By catherine sweeney & stateimpact oklahoma 9 hours ago

Oklahoma health officials are choosing to keep hospital capacity data under wraps as some of the state’s major health systems announce they have zero ICU beds open.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Announces COVID-19 Death Of Sergeant

By Aug 20, 2021
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced one of its sergeants had died of COVID-19.

Sgt. John Harris, 43, had been hospitalized since late July before his death, the sheriff's office said in a statement

Oklahoma Doctors, Tired But Not Deterred, Push To Get Patients Vaccinated

By Trevor Brown & Oklahoma Watch Aug 27, 2021
Whitney Bryen / Oklahoma Watch

Dr. Douglas Drevets recalls feeling a burst of optimism when the year began. 

The state’s long and deadly battle against COVID-19 seemed to have turned a corner as Oklahoma emerged as one of the top states in vaccinating eligible populations.

But that wouldn’t last long. 