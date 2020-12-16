Vinita Joins List Of Green Country Municipalities With Mandatory Mask Ordinances

By 1 hour ago
  • Members of the Vinita City Council watch a public comment from Dr. Terry Horton at a meeting on Dec. 15.
    City of Vinita

The Vinita City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a mandatory mask ordinance similar to the ones adopted by Tulsa, Jenks, and other Green Country municipalities meant to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Oklahoma State Medical Association, which supports mask mandates on both the local and state levels, Vinita is now one of at least 33 municipalities in the state to have enacted such an ordinance.

Dr. Terry Horton said Vinita's Saint Francis Hospital was struggling under the weight of the pandemic.

"Sometimes when you're watching TV you have a little trouble believing that things are as bad as you hear. I just wanted to make sure that everybody understands that it is as bad as you hear," Horton said. 

"Our little hospital out here has been full almost all the time here over the last several weeks," Horton said. "Last week, we had five patients waiting in the emergency room for a bed, which has never happened."

Dr. Jandra Korb, a Vinita dentist, said she feels more comfortable doing her shopping in places like Tulsa that have mandates in place.

"I'm going to get in my car and I'm going to drive to Tulsa and I'm going to spend my money there where I'm more safe," Korb said. "So, if nothing else, look at it from an economic standpoint. I would much prefer to save lives and keep people healthy."

The measure passed 5-2, with Councilors Dale Haire and Terry Young voting against and Councilor Denver Davenport absent from the meeting.

According to OSMA, Vinita joins Tulsa, Jenks, Sapulpa, Tahlequah, Claremore, Glenpool, Sand Springs, Grove and Muskogee on the list of Green Country municipalities with mask mandates in place. 

Tags: 
COVID-19
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Sapulpa Becomes Latest Local City To Adopt Mandatory Mask Ordinance To Combat COVID-19

By Nov 17, 2020
City of Sapulpa

The Sapulpa City Council voted 6-4 Monday night to approve an ordinance requiring the use of face coverings in many public settings, in an attempt to address the spread of COVID-19.

"It was a long night, but I'm glad that we did it," said Mayor Craig Henderson, reached by phone Tuesday morning. "And I'm glad that we're supporting the efforts of Tulsa and some of the other cities that are trying to be proactive, hopefully, until we can ... cut down on hospital admissions and people getting sick."

Broken Arrow City Council Votes Down Resolution Encouraging Masks

By Nov 24, 2020

The Broken Arrow City Council on Monday voted against passage of a resolution that would have strongly encouraged the use of masks and other measures to lower community transmission of COVID-19.

The vote failed 1-4, with only Councilor Johnnie Parks voting in favor.

Owasso Passes Resolution Strongly Encouraging Masks

By Nov 18, 2020

The Owasso City Council on Tuesday night passed a resolution strongly encouraging citizens to wear masks and businesses to require them in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution also gives businesses legal cover to require masks by pledging the Owasso Police Department’s support through enforcing trespassing laws.

City Manager Warren Lehr made clear before the council’s vote, however, there is no legal requirement for anyone to wear or require masks.