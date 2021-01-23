Vox Sambou: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Every January, I attend globalFEST at a New York City nightclub and see some of the most fantastic music I'll experience all year. Now, given the pandemic's challenges and the hardening of international borders, NPR Music and globalFEST moved the 2021 edition from the nightclub to your screen of choice and shared the festival with the world. We called it Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST. We presented 16 artists in intimate settings (often behind desks donning globes), all hosted by African superstar Angélique Kidjo.

There are few performers as "alive" as Vox Sambou, whose energy and soul transcends the virtual space. He starts his performance at Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST with a short moment between himself and his son, overseen by a painting of his mother, highlighting the ways we pass down traditions from generation to generation. Based in Montreal, Quebec, Vox Sambou writes and performs in Hatian-Creole, French, English, Spanish and Portuguese. His music is a joyous fusion of Haitian funk, reggae and hip-hop. This set took place on the third night of our 2021 festival. --globalFEST

SET LIST

"African Diaspora"

"My Rhythm"

"Everyone"

MUSICIANS

Vox Sambou: vocals

Malika Tirolien: vocals

Rommel Ribeiro: guitar

Diegal Leger: bass

David Ryshpan: keys

Rémi Cormier: trumpet

Alexandre Ambroise: saxophone

Jean-Daniel Thibault-Desbiens: drums

Ronald Nazaire: percussion

Elli-Miller Maboungou: percussion

Special Guests: Soleyam Paul and dancer Warda Bredy

CREDITS

Producer: Juan Souki, Daniela Garcia, Odelia Artists

Video: Rémi Hermoso, Victorine York, Sentihles, Jérémie Mazan, Odelia Artists

Audio: Rémi Hermoso / Moonstar

Tiny Desk Meets globalFEST

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bob Boilen

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

GLOBALFEST TEAM

Co-Directors: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, and Bill Bragin

2021 Curators: Shanta Thake, Isabel Soffer, Bill Bragin, and Viviana Benitez

Event Producer: Ian Thake

Host: Angélique Kidjo

Social Media Manager: Valerie French

Publicity: Brendan Gilmartin, Chart Room Media

Legal Services: Tamizdat

Legal Services: Duane Morris

Producer: THE OFFICE performing arts + film

Video Production: MODEMA Studios