Wagoner Public Schools Closed Over Social Media Threat

Wagoner Public Schools are closed today because of a social media threat.

Technology Director John Aldridge posted on the district website shortly after 6:30 a.m. it was directed at the high school, but due to the severity of the threat, administrators decided to close all schools.

More information about the threat was not immediately available.

According to tweets from Sequoyah and Mannford school accounts, a wrestling tournament scheduled for today and tomorrow at Wagoner High was also canceled.