Walmart Accused of Discrimination

The Wal-Mart Distribution Center in Ochelata, Oklahoma is being sued after allegedly denying a physically impaired applicant the opportunity to freely complete a physical assessment. Born with one arm, the job candidate declined the use of a prosthetic during the examination, prompting Wal-Mart to refuse her application. The United States Equal Opportunity Commission is suing on the basis of discrimination and seeking monetary compensation, along with the implementation of anti-discriminatory laws at the worksite. The EEOC’s regional attorney, Andrea Baran, states “This type of bias against workers with disabilities is exactly what the Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted to prevent.”