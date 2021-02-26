With Water Problems Under Control, City Of Tulsa Drops Voluntary Boil Order, Conservation Request

Credit City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa officials said Friday afternoon a voluntary boil order is no longer necessary, and they’re no longer asking people to conserve water.

Crews now have a handle on water line breaks after dealing with more than 400 caused by winter storms. At one point, more than 1,700 homes and businesses were without water.

The city is still using about one-third more water than typical for this time of year. Mayor G.T. Bynum encouraged people to keep checking for broken pipes at their homes.

"I’ve been in these press conferences telling everyone to conserve water, and it wasn’t until my basement started to fill up that I realized we had a broken sprinkler line at our house," Bynum said.

The city has responded to around 1,000 private line breaks.

Bynum said city crews deserve everyone’s thanks for their efforts to keep water flowing as much as they did.

"You have to think about the nature of this work. It’s wet, it’s muddy, and yet these crews were out in -20 windchill in the middle of the night," Bynum said.

City Water and Sewer Director Clayton Edwards said his department will be reviewing their response, what happened with a failed water plant pump and the water system asset management plan.

"That plan identified that cast iron mains are most at risk of failing, and that’s what we essentially found during this storm. Most of our breaks were on cast iron lines," Edwards said. "We’ll be looking at the likelihood of failure, the consequence of failure and also be reviewing the assumptions that we use to evaluate the risks to our water lines."

Water stations closed at the end of the business day on Friday. People without water can call 211 for help.

City crews' focus is turning to street repairs. Tulsans are asked to report potholes through the 311 hotline, Tulsa311.com website or smartphone app.

Winter weather
City of Tulsa

City Of Tulsa Gets Federal Grant For Homeowners To Make Emergency Plumbing Repairs

By 23 hours ago
Winter.jpg

The City of Tulsa has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help homeowners make emergency repairs of plumbing damage resulting from almost two weeks of below-freezing temperatures.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available through the Working In Neighborhoods Department for homeowners who meet income guidelines. Applications are available online and must be submitted by March 19. Residents can also call 918-576-5552 to get an application or ask questions.

White House Approves Additional Federal Aid Request For Oklahoma Winter Storm Recovery

By Feb 25, 2021
The White House

President Joe Biden late Wednesday approved Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt's second request for federal aid to help address damages caused by this month's winter weather emergency.

"The President's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Comanche, Cotton, Hughes, Jefferson, Le Flore, McIntosh, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pittsburg, Stephens, Tulsa, and Wagoner," the White House said in a Thursday morning release.

Hundreds Of Tulsans Still Without Water As Crews Continue Broken Line Repairs

By Feb 22, 2021
City of Tulsa

Crews continued work Monday on dozens of water line breaks across the City of Tulsa, meaning hundreds of people are still without running water.

Officials said 40 crews were at work, and the city's water main breaks dashboard showed 60 active breaks as of 5 p.m. Tulsans are asked to keep conserving water — no washing cars, no running high-use appliances and no long showers.