Weather Delays Shipments Of Coronavirus Vaccines To Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shipments of the coronavirus vaccine to Oklahoma are being delayed “multiple days” because of wintry weather that dumped snow and ice across much of the U.S, Deputy State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said Wednesday.

“While the timing of this inclement winter weather is frustrating for widespread vaccine distribution efforts across the country,” Reed said, “we are doing everything in our power to avoid large-scale waste during this time and to continue serving as many Oklahomans as possible.”

Numerous vaccination clinics across Oklahoma were already canceled or postponed because of the weather, according to the state health department.

“OSDH does not expect overall supply to be impacted by the weather, but timelines for distribution may be delayed multiple days,” Reed said in a statement.

Additional vaccination clinics are planned for the weekend, weather permitting, and the state expects 137,000 doses of the vaccine next week, Reed said.

