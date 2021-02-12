Weather Forces Tulsa Health Department Vaccine Cancelations Through Next Week

By

The Tulsa Health Department announced Thursday it will cancel all COVID-19 vaccination operations scheduled through Monday due to icy roads and an expected snow storm.

“When we consider canceling, we don’t take that decision lightly and there’s a lot of thought that goes in to that decision,” said THD Division Chief of Prevention, Preparedness and Response Kelly VanBuskirk in a statement. “We know residents are anxious and ready to receive their first or second dose, however, it comes down to the safety of them and our staff.”

THD has now had to cancel four days of vaccine appointments, beginning with Wednesday of this week.

The department said no doses will be wasted or left to expire due to the cancelations.

"We will not waste vaccine,” said Alicia Etgen, THD Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager, in a statement.  “If we have any taken out of cold storage that we are not able to use, we will utilize community partners who are operating so the doses are in the arms of individuals before the due date."

Etgen said each canceled day affects 2,000 individuals with appointments.

The department has rescheduled canceled appointments to various days this month. More information is available through THD.

Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart Speaks With KWGS About Vaccine Cancelations, Efforts

By Feb 10, 2021
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, spoke with Public Radio Tulsa on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 10, about the department's cancelation of 2,000 vaccine appointments that day due to inclement weather. He also discussed how recently announced plans for a federal mass vaccination site for Tulsa County fell through.

Tulsa Health Department Cancels All Wednesday Vaccination Appointments Due To Weather

By Feb 10, 2021
Tulsa Health Department

Wednesday's icy conditions have led to the cancelation of all scheduled Tulsa Health Department vaccination appointments for the day.

"Due to inclement weather, the Tulsa Health Department COVID-19 Vaccine Operations are CANCELLED today," the department said in a news release. "Those with appointments and those expected to return for their second dose today have been notified through email. They will receive a follow-up email with instructions regarding when their new appointment date and time will be. They do not need to reschedule through the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal."

Tulsa Health Department Says It's Hitting COVID Vaccination Target But More Doses Not Coming Yet

By Jan 25, 2021
Mike Simons / Tulsa World

Tulsa Health Department officials said Monday they’re keeping up with a request by the state to use COVID-19 vaccine allocations within seven days, but supply constraints continue to restrict efforts.

THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said they're managing supplies conservatively as a result.