Weather Forces Tulsa Health Department Vaccine Cancelations Through Next Week

The Tulsa Health Department announced Thursday it will cancel all COVID-19 vaccination operations scheduled through Monday due to icy roads and an expected snow storm.

“When we consider canceling, we don’t take that decision lightly and there’s a lot of thought that goes in to that decision,” said THD Division Chief of Prevention, Preparedness and Response Kelly VanBuskirk in a statement. “We know residents are anxious and ready to receive their first or second dose, however, it comes down to the safety of them and our staff.”

THD has now had to cancel four days of vaccine appointments, beginning with Wednesday of this week.

The department said no doses will be wasted or left to expire due to the cancelations.

"We will not waste vaccine,” said Alicia Etgen, THD Emergency Preparedness and Response Manager, in a statement. “If we have any taken out of cold storage that we are not able to use, we will utilize community partners who are operating so the doses are in the arms of individuals before the due date."

Etgen said each canceled day affects 2,000 individuals with appointments.

The department has rescheduled canceled appointments to various days this month. More information is available through THD.