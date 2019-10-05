Weather Radar Gets Upgrade Ahead of Rain

The National Weather Service radar site, which looks like a giant golf ball along Highway 412 west of Inola, is getting a complete upgrade. This is the first major system upgrade since the early 1990s. It will take about another week to calibrate the sight.

Meanwhile:

Showers and thunderstorms will increase later this morning as a cold front approaches northeast Oklahoma. A few storms may produce marginally severe wind gusts or hail through the afternoon. The chance of thunderstorms will continue tonight as the front stalls across southeast Oklahoma. While the severe weather threat will diminish, there will be potential for locally heavy rainfall through tonight. Widespread rain with a few embedded thunderstorms will continue through much of Sunday as the front begins to push farther south, with heavy rainfall remaining possible. Another strong cold front will result in the next chance of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall by the latter half of next week.