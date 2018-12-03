Weather Service Issues Preliminary Report on Weekend Tornadoes

NWS Tulsa meteorologists surveyed damage Saturday in Muskogee, Sequoyah, Cherokee, and Adair Counties. That damage was the result of a long-lived supercell thunderstorm. Two tornadoes were confirmed. The second tornado has not been finalized as of today, and additional damage will be assessed Monday from this storm in Adair and Delaware Counties. Damage in Crawford County Arkansas was assessed by a survey team today. This was the result of two circulations that developed along the leading edge of a squall line. Two tornadoes were confirmed today in Crawford County. Other areas that will be surveyed on Monday include damage near Sperry Oklahoma. .WEBBERS FALLS OKLAHOMA TORNADO... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 95 to 105 mph Path Length /Statute/: 7.10 miles Path Width /Maximum/: 400 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 11/30/2018 Start Time: 928 pm CST Start Location: 3.6 SSE Webbers Falls / Muskogee County / OK Start Lat/Lon: 35.4606 / -95.1130 End Date: 11/30/2018 End Time: 937 pm CST End Location: 4.5 ENE Gore / Sequoyah County / OK End Lat/Lon: 35.5422 / -95.0373 Survey Summary: This tornado developed in the Arkansas River bottoms of far southeastern Muskogee County, where several center pivot irrigation systems were destroyed and barns were damaged. The tornado crossed the Arkansas River into Sequoyah County uprooting trees as it crossed I-40. It continued northeast crossing Highway 64 east of Gore, where trees were snapped. This tornado dissipated over open country south of the E1000 Road. .LAKE TEN KILLER OKLAHOMA TORNADO... Rating: EF-2 Estimated Peak Wind: 115 to 125 mph Path Length /Statute/: At least 25 miles Path Width /Maximum/: 1100 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 11/30/2018 Start Time: 943 pm CST Start Location: Blackgum / Sequoyah County / OK End Date: 11/30/2018 End Time: undetermined as of this time End Location: undetermined as of this time Survey Summary: This tornado developed near Blackgum in northwestern Sequoyah County and moved northeast along the eastern shores of Lake Ten Killer in Cherokee County. Numerous homes were damaged or destroyed, numerous boat docks were destroyed, boats were destroyed, outbuildings were destroyed, many trees and power poles were snapped, and hangars at the airport west of Cookson were destroyed. The tornado continued northeast from near Cookson, crossing into Adair County on Highway 51 east of Eldon and south of Proctor. Further damage will be assessed from this tornado on Monday to determine the ending point, which may be as far north as southern Delaware County. The maximum wind in this tornado, thus far, was determined from damage sustained to several lake houses and extensive tree damage that was substantial in several areas. .VAN BUREN ARKANSAS TORNADO... Rating: EF-2 Estimated Peak Wind: 110 to 120 mph Path Length /Statute/: 5.6 miles Path Width /Maximum/: 600 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 11/30/2018 Start Time: 1109 pm CST Start Location: 3.1 NW Van Buren / Crawford County / AR Start Lat/Lon: 35.4601 / -94.3993 End Date: 11/30/2018 End Time: 1114 pm CST End Location: 2.6 NE Rena / Crawford County / AR End Lat/Lon: 35.5069 / -94.3185 Survey Summary: This tornado developed north of I-40 and just west of Lee Creek Road where homes sustained minor roof damage, trees were uprooted, and the roofs of several apartment complexes were damaged. The tornado moved northeast across Rena Road, damaging numerous homes, some severely, snapping three large wooden utility structures, and snapping and uprooting numerous trees. The tornado then crossed Uniontown Road and Fayetteville Road near Rena, and dissipated as it approached N Rudy Road. Maximum wind in this tornado was estimated based on severe damage to several homes, large wooden double-poled utility structures that were snapped near the ground (six poles), and a full-size pickup truck that was blown over (non-DI that supported estimated wind of nearby DIs). .RUDY ARKANSAS TORNADO... Rating: EF-1 Estimated Peak Wind: 90 to 100 mph Path Length /Statute/: 8.7 miles Path Width /Maximum/: 700 yards Fatalities: 0 Injuries: 0 Start Date: 11/30/2018 Start Time: 1117 pm CST Start Location: 0.4 N Rudy / Crawford County / AR Start Lat/Lon: 35.5320 / -94.2691 End Date: 11/30/2018 End Time: 1124 pm CST End Location: 1.8 SE Mountainburg / Crawford County / AR End Lat/Lon: 35.6140 / -94.1501 Survey Summary: This tornado developed just north of Rudy, where trees were uprooted on Whitson Drive to the west of Highway 282. The tornado moved east-northeast uprooting more trees and destroying barns along Highway 282. Trees were uprooted as the tornado crossed Peach Drive, with extensive tree damage as it approached I-49 on Cozy Cove and Lancaster Road. Trees were uprooted on Gregory Chapel Road. Extensive tree and power pole damage occurred along Highway 71 near Winn Mountain Road and Cain Road. The tornado dissipated after crossing Old Turner Road, to the south of Highway 348, where barns were destroyed and trees were uprooted. EF Scale: The enhanced Fujita scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories. EF0...weak......65 To 85 mph EF1...weak......86 to 110 mph EF2...strong....111 to 135 mph EF3...strong....136 to 165 mph EF4...violent...166 to 200 mph EF5...violent...>200 mph