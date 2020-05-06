Wednesday's News Update From KWGS

Wednesday's top stories:

  • The Oklahoma legislature has approved a 30-day extension of Governor Kevin Stitt's emergency powers meant to help the state deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has sent a letter to the federal government warning that Governor Stitt is acting unlawfully with regard to gaming compacts between the state and two Indian nations.
  • Nine more dead Oklahomans reported by the state's health department raise the state's COVID-19 death toll to 247.

Lawmakers Extend Stitt's Expanded Powers under Health Emergency 30 Days

Oklahoma lawmakers on Tuesday gave Gov. Kevin Stitt another 30 days of expanded powers granted under a catastrophic health emergency declaration to deal with COVID-19.

Under state law, the declaration of a health emergency gives the governor powers including waiving regulations that could hinder the public health response, mobilizing the National Guard and reallocating up to $50 million in state funds for the response.

In Latest Rebuke Of Stitt, State AG Tells Feds Governor Out Of Line On Tribal Compacts

In an opinion released at the request of the Oklahoma legislature's two most senior Republicans and a separate letter to a federal cabinet secretary, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter on Tuesday dug in deeper on his charge that Governor Kevin Stitt, a fellow Republican, acted unlawfully last month in signing gaming compacts between the state and two Indian governments.

9 More Dead from COVID-19 as Oklahoma Cases Rise to More than 4,100

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 83 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths from the illness.

The state's total number of cases rose to 4,127. The state considers 2,830 people to have recovered.

Of the nine people that died, two died in the past day. The other seven died between April 26 and Sunday. To date, 247 Oklahomans have died from the illness.