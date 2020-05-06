Wednesday's News Update From KWGS

Wednesday's top stories:
- The Oklahoma legislature has approved a 30-day extension of Governor Kevin Stitt's emergency powers meant to help the state deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has sent a letter to the federal government warning that Governor Stitt is acting unlawfully with regard to gaming compacts between the state and two Indian nations.
- Nine more dead Oklahomans reported by the state's health department raise the state's COVID-19 death toll to 247.