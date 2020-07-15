Wednesday's News Update from KWGS

By 26 minutes ago

Wednesday's top stories:

  • The Tulsa City Council is set to consider an ordinance that would mandate masks for some Tulsans in some situations. Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the ordinance last week, saying it was on the advice of Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart as COVID-19 cases skyrocket locally.
  • Researchers conducting an excavation at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery in search of potential mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre say they haven't found remains yet, but are expanding their search site.

Proposed Tulsa Mask Requirement Would Apply Only to Adults

By 13 hours ago
Roland Leach / U.S. Air Force

An ordinance Tulsa city councilors will consider Wednesday will require adults to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses in some public settings.

Face coverings will be required inside indoor spaces open to the public and in outdoor areas where people cannot keep six feet away from others who don’t live with them. There are exceptions for people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a face covering, people who are eating or drinking, or people doing a job where a face covering is a hazard.

Masks will be encouraged but not required for children.

Archaeological Work Resumes At Oaklawn Cemetery In Race Massacre Grave Investigation

By Jul 13, 2020
Facebook / City of Tulsa Gov

A team of archaelogists has resumed excavation work at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for potential mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

"Why did it take 99 years?" Mayor G.T. Bynum said, repeating a reporter's question at a press conference Monday. "I think, first, there was a concerted cover-up of this that involved city leaders and business leaders in this community."

Bynum said he couldn't speak for those in power before him.

Oklahoma Bests Week-Old COVID Record with 993 New Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Climbing

By 19 hours ago

Updated July 14 at 6:00 p.m. with new hospitalization numbers.  

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 993 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record for the state.

The previous record increase was 858 new cases, set July 7. Oklahoma now has a total of 21,738 known cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Tulsa County had 181 of Tuesday's new cases, bringing its state-leading total to 5,448. Oklahoma County is only 189 cases behind, with 5,259.