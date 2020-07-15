Wednesday's News Update from KWGS

Wednesday's top stories:
- The Tulsa City Council is set to consider an ordinance that would mandate masks for some Tulsans in some situations. Mayor G.T. Bynum announced the ordinance last week, saying it was on the advice of Tulsa Health Department Director Dr. Bruce Dart as COVID-19 cases skyrocket locally.
- Researchers conducting an excavation at Tulsa's Oaklawn Cemetery in search of potential mass graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre say they haven't found remains yet, but are expanding their search site.