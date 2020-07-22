Wednesday's News Update from KWGS

Wednesday's top stories:

  • The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the last few days of reported COVID-19 cases were inaccurate due to a computer system failure. They say they're working on getting it fixed as soon as possible.
  • Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new hospitals in the state's partnership to prepare surge beds for any severe spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.
  • The Oklahoma Nurses Association says the Hillcrest nurse practitioner who died of COVID-19 will almost certainly not be the last nurse death in Oklahoma during the pandemic.

Related Content

Health Commissioner Says Hundreds of COVID Cases Not Reported, Revises Total by More Than 1,700

Officials at the state health department said they are still working to fix technical issues with its COVID public reporting system, but on Tuesday they announced Oklahoma’s total number of cases stands at 27,147.

There were 893 cases were reported Tuesday. State Health Commissioner Lance Frye said the other 821 were in a digital backlog, and some may offset surprisingly low case numbers reported yesterday and Sunday.

Stitt Says State Has Upped Hospital Partners to Add Beds to COVID Surge Plan

The State of Oklahoma has expanded the number of hospitals in its COVID-19 surge plan, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday, adding an estimated 340 beds.

Mercy Hospital and Norman Regional Health System are now offering beds at sites in addition to OSU Medical Center in Tulsa, OU Medical Center and other hospitals.

Health Care Workers, Associations Respond To COVID Death Of Hillcrest Nurse Practitioner

Oklahoma health care providers and associations are reacting to the reported COVID-19 death of Aimee Williams, a nurse practitioner at Tulsa's Hillcrest Medical Center.

"The Oklahoma Nurses Association extends its deepest condolences to the family of the nurse practitioner who died as a result of COVID," CEO Jane Nelson said in a statement.  "The entire nursing profession mourns with you."