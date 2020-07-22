Wednesday's News Update from KWGS

Wednesday's top stories:
- The Oklahoma State Department of Health says the last few days of reported COVID-19 cases were inaccurate due to a computer system failure. They say they're working on getting it fixed as soon as possible.
- Gov. Kevin Stitt announced new hospitals in the state's partnership to prepare surge beds for any severe spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.
- The Oklahoma Nurses Association says the Hillcrest nurse practitioner who died of COVID-19 will almost certainly not be the last nurse death in Oklahoma during the pandemic.