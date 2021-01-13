Wednesday's News Update From KWGS

6:31 a.m. newscast

Wednesday's top stories:

• Gov. Kevin Stitt is continuing his push to get all school districts in Oklahoma to offer in-person learning amid soaring COVID-19 numbers. On Tuesday, he announced students who were exposed to a confirmed case no longer have to quarantine in certain circumstances.

• Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), ranking member of the House Rules Committee, opposed a nonbinding resolution urging Vice President Mike Pence to exercise powers granted under the 25th Amendment to convene the cabinet and remove President Donald Trump.