Wednesday's News Update From KWGS

Wednesday's top stories:

Quarantine No Longer Required For School COVID Exposures If Safety Protocols Were Followed

Insisting on in-person options statewide, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a new policy Tuesday aimed at reducing school quarantines for COVID-19.

"Students and teachers exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 in school will no longer be required to quarantine as long as the exposure happened in a classroom setting [and] everyone was wearing masks and following other appropriate protocols, like social distancing," said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye.

Cole Opposes House Resolution Urging Pence And Cabinet To Remove Trump Following Attack

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said Tuesday he opposes a non-binding resolution introduced by House Democrats that would urge Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and confer with the cabinet to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in inciting Wednesday's insurrectionist attack on the Capitol.