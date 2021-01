6:31 a.m. newscast

Wednesday's top local stories:

• Oklahoma surpassed 3,000 people killed by COVID-19. Tulsa County surpassed 500.

• The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it expects federal policy around vaccine distribution to change under President-elect Joe Biden's administration, but they say they've yet to be briefed on the details.

• Oklahoman Garth Brooks will perform at the Biden inauguration Wednesday.