8:31 a.m. newscast

Wednesday's top stories:

• Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist says she's "hopeful" students could return to in-person learning sooner than the currently scheduled date of March 22nd.

• While new infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 appear to be trending downward, children 5-17 are making up a greater and greater proportion of new cases than ever before.